The Show Low Unified School District #10 will destroy all special education records for students who were in Special Education programs during the 2015-2016 school year and were no longer receiving Special Education services.
The school is required to maintain certain information for a period of four years after a student has withdrawn, transferred, or graduated from the district, or when this information is no longer needed to provide Special Education services.
However, the information contained in these records may be needed for other purposes such as documentation for eligibility for social security benefits, etc. Before the records are destroyed you have the right to review them and retain any information for your personal use. If you wish to review these records, please indicate your intent by writing to Show Low School District-Special Services at 500 W. Old Linden Road, Show Low, Arizona, 85901, or by calling our office at 928-537-6037.
If they do not receive a response within ninety (90) days from the date of this notice the records will be destroyed in accordance with district policy on Feb. 3, 2021.
