The Show Low Unified School District #10 will destroy all special education records for students who were in special education programs during the 2017-2018 school year on April 3. The school is required to maintain certain information for a period of four years. However, information contained in these records may be needed for other purposes such as documentation for eligibility for social security benefits. If the district does not receive a response within 90 days of the date of this notice (Dec. 29, 2022), the records will be destroyed in accordance with District policy. If you wish to review these records, please indicate your intent by writing to Show Low School District-Special Services at 500 W. Old Linden Road, Show Low, Arizona, 85901, or by calling their office at 928-537-6037.

