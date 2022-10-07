The public is invited to attend the Trunk or Treat from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Shepard of the Mountains Lutheran Church located at 2035 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop. Trunk or treating, hot dogs, and plenty of fun will be available for all who attend.
SMLC to hold Trunk-or-Treat on Halloween
Jacob Hernandez
