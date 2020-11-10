The annual Thanksgiving Lunch & Learn is set for noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Snowflake Social Hall, 78 W. Center St.
Dinner will prepared and served by the chamber board.
Chamber staff is asking those attending to provide an unwrapped gift for the Rotary Club's Christmas toy drive.
Those wanting to attend must register at the link https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehe8wiz97606bdf0&oseq=&c=3171d810-bf20-11e3-a3bb-d4ae52754dbc&ch=32025840-bf20-11e3-a3c8-d4ae52754dbc
For more information, call the chamber at 928-536-4331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.