Oct. 8 to Oct 10, the Snowflake Heritage Foundation will be hosting a huge rummage sale on the lawn south of the James M. Flake Home.
Daily times are: Thursday, October 8 from noon until 6 p.m.; Friday, October 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, October 10 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is being held on the lawn next to the James M. Flake home at 170 N. 1st Street East.
Monies raised cover the expenses of maintaining the Stinson Pioneer Museum.
