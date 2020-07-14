Friday, July 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Frederickson Park, 106 W 9th South in Snowflake. Wide variety of arts and crafts vendors and food vendors.
If you are into vintage cars, motorcycles and semi-trucks, make sure you come out on Saturday, July 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to check out the Snowflake Pioneer Days Car Show, also at the park.
For more information contact the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331.
