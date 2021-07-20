Snowflake will host its Pioneer Days with arts and crafts shows and a car show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 23 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 at Frederickson Park, 106 W. Ninth St. South.
A wide variety of arts and crafts vendors and food vendors will be onsite.
And if you’re into vintage cars and motorcycles, make sure you check out the car show, also at the park.
Contact the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331 for more information.
