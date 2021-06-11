Snowflake USD is currently offering a summer food program. This free program is open to the community to anyone 18-years-old and younger. Breakfast and lunch are provided from 9 a.m to 11 Monday through Thursday via bus drop off at Taylor Elementary School and in the parking lot by the football field of Snowflake High School.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Fires bring smoke to Navajo County
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77
- Hatch Toyota gives five new cars to graduates
- Criminal cases update
- Lavender festival set to be 8 days of sensory delight
- Messy Post Office?
- Show Low felony arrests
- Show Low Police felony arrests
- Arizona lists protected streams
- Emergency Management warns of illegal fires
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit (13)
- Back the Blue March lined the streets from Show Low to Lakeside on Saturday (10)
- They were not tourists (10)
- HB 1 Unknown Facts (9)
- City of Show Low names Brad Provost as Interim Chief (6)
- Books, Cookies and Minimum Wage (4)
- DUI school bus driver avoids prison (4)
- Messy Post Office? (3)
- Internet goes dark Sunday in northern AZ (3)
- Can the Mississippi River save Arizona? (3)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (2)
- Can't cross the street (2)
- Cigarette butts dangerous to everyone (2)
- Crazy is as crazy does (2)
- The House feels blessed to have people hang out at their place (2)
- Emergency Management warns of illegal fires (2)
- Anti-maskers and science (2)
- Against fracking (2)
- Water board allows fracking (2)
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77 (2)
- Goddard targets 'dark money' (2)
- Electric buildings can benefit consumers (2)
- New legal papers filed in election audit (1)
- Vaccinations are working (1)
- Navajo county, cities, reservations reap federal windfall (1)
- SLHS Robotics invited to global competition (1)
- What a great library (1)
- Crews scramble to contain Boggy Creek Fire (1)
- Governor signs bill to purge early voting lists (1)
- More than 150,000 acres on fire as state swelters in "exceptional" drought (1)
- What was your favorite summer job? (1)
- Avoiding the crowds (1)
- Trivializing attack laughable (1)
- Marcelino Diez (1)
- Mental Health (1)
- Fires bring smoke to Navajo County (1)
- Will your house survive an ember storm? (1)
- Referendum petitions vetted (1)
- Pipedream? (1)
- SL chiro Ries is gulity of endangerment (1)
- Taking too many (1)
- Standing by and ready (1)
- Operation Clean Communities lands 14 in jail (1)
- Alcohol, poverty take deadly toll in Navajo County (1)
- Teach a man to fish, or not (1)
- Referendum petitions beat the deadline (1)
- Learning to cook during a pandemic (1)
- Mexican Wolf Range Riders Program: a big win for rural Arizona and Arizona ranchers (1)
- PLSD still composting but... (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.