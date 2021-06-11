Snowflake USD is currently offering a summer food program. This free program is open to the community to anyone 18-years-old and younger. Breakfast and lunch are provided from 9 a.m to 11 Monday through Thursday via bus drop off at Taylor Elementary School and in the parking lot by the football field of Snowflake High School.

