The sixth annual Veteran's Village sock hop will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on July 31 at the Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.
The 1950s dance will include a saddle shoe parade, best S0s costume contest, limbo, Hula-Hoop, stroll, food by Elks Lodge chefs and more than 80 prizes to be given away.
Advance tickets can be obtained at the Veteran's Village Thrift Shop for $20 per person ($10 for ages 5-15; under 5 free). Veteran's Village is a nonprofit that houses homeless vets as they transition to permanent housing and jobs.
We are looking for more volunteers to help in various ways. For more information, call 602-689-8056.
