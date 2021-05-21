The Show Low Senior Softball League is looking for players for this summer's program.
Males need to be at least 50 and females at least 40.
Games are held at 9 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Show Low City Park at the Upper Field (Ponderosa Field). Game times will move to 8 a.m. with warmer weather.
There is no registration and players come and go as they please. The league has some extra equipment and will accommodate physical challenges.
For more information, call 760-267-2120.
