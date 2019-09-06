Vendors invited to set up at the Community Flea Market to be held Sept. 14 and 28th. Set up begins at 9 a.m. and the flea market is held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 20 West Main Street in Springerville. Spaces are 10x10 and are $5 per space. Stop by or email to reserve your space at whtmtncoop@gmail.com.
