The Pinetop-Lakeside Public Library, 1595 Johnson Dr. in Lakeside will offer Girls Who Code starting Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. for third through fifth graders. The Pinetop Girl Coders will be held at 3:45 p.m. starting Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The library will host a Charity Crochet/Knit day at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Bring your needles and help create lap blankets for our local senior health care facility. The library will provide the yard. You are welcome to bring yarn to donate. If you would like to donate yarn but cannot attend, contact the library.
The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Civil Rights Day.
For questions or more information, call the library at 928-368-6688.
