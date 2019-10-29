A spiritual God based workshop and open conversation is held every other Tuesday at 2 p.m. Nov. 5, 19, at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil. The group picks the topic, offers self help and spiritual growth beyond your five senses. The only thing you need to bring is an open mind and think out of the box.
For more information, call Karole at 928-537-3879.
