The past year has been a heck of a ride for us all. But we are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. The Round Valley area has seen a spike in our housing market including real estate sales and construction. Sellers are experiencing bidding wars and construction wait times are up to two years behind. Many of our members have been reporting that they are remarkably busy and in need of more employees.
Since the beginning of the year, we have welcomed many new businesses to our chamber, including Blue Spruce Engineering, Omega Carpet Cleaning, Reed’s Lodge’s new owners, RJ’s Plumbing, Round Valley Patriots Range and Entertainment, God’s Country Powersports, All Star Performance, Orona Enterprises, 3B’s Food Truck, Pioneer Title and Round Valley Industrial Supply.
We are looking forward to resuming and continuing our many events including parades, rodeos, Chrome in the Dome, Round Valley Animal Rescue Air Expo, UTV Jamboree and many more. We are also having a raffle for a 2022 motor home with UTV and trailer and lots of cash. You can buy raffle tickets at www.whitemountaingetawayraffle.com. Check out our website: www.springervilleeagarchamber.com for all the latest info.
