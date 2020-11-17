SPRINGERVILLE — A fall art sale at the Springerville Heritage Center will feature White Mountains-area artists in mediums of photos, paintings, beaded jewelry, greeting cards, silk flowers, pottery, baskets and others.
The gallery at 418 E. Main St. in Springerville is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The art sale will run through Nov. 25.
For more information, call Susan Seils at 928-333-2656, ext. 230, or email to sseils@springervilleaz.gov.
