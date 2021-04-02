The Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) has awarded the Springerville Police Department $84,382 in grant money in relation to Prop 207 to conduct traffic enforcement throughout Springerville.
This grant funding will provide officers additional patrol hours and equipment to focus on speed, aggressive driving, seatbelt, child safety restraint, DUI and other traffic-related violations.
The purpose of this grant is to educate the public, reduce the number of traffic related injuries and eliminate any potential traffic related fatalities.
