Now the longest continuously running barbecue competition in Arizona, Better World Barbecue presents the 10th annual Springerville Rib Throwdown.
The event begins on Thursday and ends on Saturday in Springerville Town Park behind the Heritage Center at 418 E. Main St.
The party begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with a tri-tip, pulled-pork dinner open to the public for $10 per plate.
On Friday starting at 6 p.m. will be the dessert and appetizer contest. The public is invited to enter and must have 50 small portions for judging. At 6:15 p.m. judging and tasting begins. Donations are requested.
On Saturday, the gates will open at 10 a.m. to meet the contestants and at noon rib judging begins and ribs go on sale until 3 p.m. or until they run out of ribs. Rib tickets are $2 per rib. At 1 p.m. the fireball dish category turn-in starts. The public can enter any dish made with Fireball whiskey. No entry fee for this category. At 2 p.m. the Kids Q contest starts and at 4 p.m. will be the awards presentation and raffle prize drawings (over 150 prizes).
A live band, Salas Project, will be performing from noon until 3 p.m.
The proceeds will go to the Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation, First Responders Legacy Scholarship Fund and Apache County Trail Riders.
For more information and a history of the event go to www.betterworldbarbeque.org.
