In conjunction with Round Valley Round Up, the Foundation for Little Colorado Revitalization presents Sprucedale Stampede followed by the Round Valley Regulators: an all equestrian parade on June 6 at 10 a.m.
The parade will start on Springerville Main Street by the American Legion and continue on White Mountain Blvd through Eagar. The Parade line-up will include the 80th annual horse drive, families and groups, hero section (riderless horses), individuals, horse drawn vehicles, carriages, carts and wagons, etc.
For questions on Round Valley Regulator Rider Registration, contact them at 333-1040 or via email at LEISEL@FFLCR.ORG. Registration will be held at Avery’s BBQ on June 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The proceeds will benefit The FFLCR (a non-profit organization).
