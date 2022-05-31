Fishing derby for young anglers set at Bog Tank A fishing derby for kids 14 and younger will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on June 4 at Bog Tank on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and hosted by the White Mountain Apache Game and Fish Department.
