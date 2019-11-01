In honor of Veterans’ Day, St. Johns Public Library would like to invite the public who have served or have loved ones that have or are currently serving to honor them by indicating on a world map their area of service. The map will be displayed at the library throughout the month of November. The library hopes you will help them honor these brave men and women.
The library is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the St. Johns Public Library at 928-337-4405.
