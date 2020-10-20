The St. Johns Public Library’s current operating hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. New books, movies, newspapers and periodicals arrive regularly and curbside service is still available if requested.
Our online resources have greatly expanded with more e-book and audio choices than ever! Wi-fi hours have been extended at all county branches to serve you better. Take advantage of the wi-fi from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., 7 days a week.
Limited computer use at the library is available by appointment.
Add some fun to your calendar by stopping by and trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 30. All are welcome!
Check us out on Facebook for the latest announcements and news or find out more on the Apache County Library District’s website or by calling us at 928-337-4405.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.