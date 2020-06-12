Unlock your imagination. St. Johns Public Library Summer Reading Program begins Wednesday, June 17, at the St. Johns Public Library. This year Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program will be a little different.
Grab and Go Kits will be available every Wednesday until July 22 for kids 12 and under.
All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate. Participants can earn points for tickets to enter drawing for prizes. You must be a registered participant to be eligible for prizes.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the St. Johns Public Library at 928-337-4405.
