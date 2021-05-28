The St. Johns School Food Service Dept. will serve breakfast from 8:45 am to 9:30 am and lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning June 1 through August 13 in the NE corner of St. Johns City Park, Lower Ramada.
All youth age 1 to 18 years are eligible for a free breakfast and/or lunch four days per week. Adults may opt to purchase either a full meal or purchase items a la carte. Menus and prices will be posted at the site.
Call Kay Hauser at 928-337-3397 for more information.
