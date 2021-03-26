St. Rita's Catholic Church in Show Low has set the following schedule from March 27 to April 4.
Vigil mass, 5 p.m. March 28
Sunday Masses: 8 and 10 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish
Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. mass
Confessions: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper, 6:30 p.m. followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament in the parish hall until midnight
Friday: Commemoration of the Passion of the Lord, 3 p.m. No mass on Friday; Day of Fasting and Abstinence, Stations of the Cross, 6 p.m.; Confessions from 2 to 3 p.m., 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Holy Saturday: Easter vigil mass at 8 p.m.; confessions from 3 to 4 p.m.
Easter Sunday, Resurrection of the Lord: Masses at 8 and 10 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish
St. Rita's Catholic Church is located at 1400 E. Owens St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.