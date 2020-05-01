St Vincent de Paul will reopen the Thrift Store and Assistance Office with limited hours effective May 5, 2020. During these difficult times they recognize that their Assistance Office provides essential help to those who need it most. The Assistance Office will be open Tuesday – Friday from 10:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. The store will be open for shopping and donations, Tuesday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. To schedule pickups from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday or donations during off hours, call 928-367-2029. For the safety of their employees, volunteers, patrons and clients, everyone must wear a mask or face covering. No mask – no service! In accordance with the CDC and the Diocese of Gallup, many new safety measures have been implemented and will be enforced. As soon as conditions with the virus in our county improve, they will extend their hours to full time. 

