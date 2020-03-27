The SVdP Thrift Store in Pinetop have temporarily closed its thrift store and assistance office for the safety of its employees, volunteers, patrons and clients. As soon as state and local government agencies indicate that it is safe, they will reopen and continue to provide the goods and services you have come to depend upon.

