The Show Low office of State Farm Insurance agent Robert Pico will be collecting non-perishable Thanksgiving food items for a food drive to benefit the Love Kitchen from Nov. 16-20.
Needed items include stuffing, yams, green beans, corn, fruit cocktail, cranberry sauce, gravy packets, cream of mushroom and mini marshmallows.
The food can be taken to 370 W. White Mountain Blvd.
