The Show Low Library Friends has a nice collection of Stephen King books and James Patterson for sale, and also a great variety of children's books. Stop by the Show Low Public Library, 181 N. 9th St. and visit their room of used books for sale. Please continue to donate your used books in the designated donation bin. All proceeds benefit the library. While there you might want to contribute to their expansion fund. The expansion will be a large area devoted to the youth in the community with computers and a help desk for resumes and applying for scholarships.
