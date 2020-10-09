Student art, from grades 5-12, is currently on display at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low.
People are encouraged to drop by during our winter business hours, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to view the student show and vote for the People’s Choice awards, through Friday, Oct. 16.
The 44 pieces of work have also been judged, by a committee, and the award winners will receive ribbons and art supplies, to further their pursuit of art, at the awards reception on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m.
Sponsorship by Navopache Electric makes these awards possible. Accompanying this show is a display only section with work by younger artists, who will be names to watch for in future shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.