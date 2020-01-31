The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains along with sponsor Navopache Electric Cooperative is hosting a Student Art Show in April. There is no entry fees and prizes will be presented to the first, second and third places in contest divisions of 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12. There is also a Best in Show award and a People's Choice Award.
Ballots will be presented to everyone who visits the Center for the Arts from April 10-25. The ballots will be tallied to determine the People's Choice Award.
Up to three pieces of original art can be submitted by each student. Prizes will consist of art supplies. All participants will receive a certificate.
The show will run at the Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low with a reception and awards ceremony held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25
Entries must be received at the Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low by noon April 9.
Call the Center for the Arts at 928-532-2296. You can also visit our website at www.aawmcenterforthearts.com for the entry form. Forms have been dropped off at some of the local schools.
For more information, call the center at 928-532-2296.
