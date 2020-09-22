This is the last call for entries for the Student Art Show at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road, in Show Low. It is free to enter for students grades 5 - 12 from Apache or Navajo County.
Students may enter up to three pieces of original art. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded in divisions at the awards reception on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m.
The show will be open to the public from Oct. 2, until the reception on Oct. 17, during regular business hours for the Arts Alliance.
Entry forms and hours can be accessed on the AAWM website, or at the art center.
