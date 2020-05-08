Northern Arizona Academy announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals will be provided to all children, ages 18 and under, without charge, there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at: Northern Arizona Academy, 1300 Centennial Blvd., Taylor, Arizona, from June 1 through August 7, 2020, with breakfast from 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

