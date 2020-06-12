George Washington Academy in Snowflake, is offering a Summer Steam program for kids ages 5-14. This program will be held Monday - Thursday, from 8 - 12:30 pm and will focus on a different theme each week. The cost is $45 per child per week, and also includes breakfast and lunch each day. The weekly themes are the following:

June 15 – 18: Spy/Secret Agent Week

June 22 – 25: Around the World/Cultural Week

June 29 – July 2: Patriotic Week

July 6 – 9: Disney/Superhero Week

July 13 – 16: Earth Sustainability Week/Water Week

July 20 – 23: Sports/Olympics Week

Location is 1945 S. 1st Street East in Snowflake.

Go to www.skyhawks.com/search then put in 85937. Space is Limited.

