CONCHO — The Concho Community Action Network (CAN) will be hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Concho School gymnasium.
The shopping and community event will include holiday crafts, arts, food, music and good cheer. You can expect a huge selection of unique gift items from 44 vendors. Find the perfect gift for that special person.
Santa will arrive at 11 a.m. for a visit with the children and there will be free drawings every 30 minutes for those in attendance.
For more information or for vendor registration, call Gail at 928-207-7880 or email gailgolden@yahoo.com.
