SNOWFLAKE — Cedar Hills Senior Center/Community Center located at 9419 Concho Highway (near the 12 mile marker in Snowflake is holding weekly Swap Meets every Saturday, with setup time of 7 a.m. - closure 12:30 p.m. Vendor spaces are free. To reserve your space, please call Larry Hildebrand at 928-536-2484 or Toni Gibbons at 928-814-1060.
Our kitchen is open with full breakfast and lunch menu. We have tables positioned out-of-doors with appropriate spacing.
The Thrift Store is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. For Thrift Store information, please call Linda Flager at 928-243-5955.
Note: A Celebration of Life event is planned in honor of Leslie Hildebrand on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., August 8. Free lunch will be provided.
