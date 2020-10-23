PINETOP-LAKESIDE – With summer behind us, the leaves changing colors and the evidence of a slight chill in the morning air, Sweetpeas Infusions Cafe kicked off their second annual coat and non-perishable food drive on Oct. 1 to benefit Walking Down Ranch, Veteran’s Village.
With the success Sweetpeas experienced last year, and with needs being even greater this year, they have set a goal to collect 1,000 gently used coats or two to three non-perishable food items. The drive will conclude on Dec. 20. In exchange for a donation, Sweetpeas is offering a sweet reward to donors — free smoothies or frappe’s for an entire year.
“I wanted people to feel compelled to donate,” said owner Joel Young. “More will donate if they are rewarded. It is a marketing campaign I have used in the past and found that more people react to it.”
Young said he met Executive Director Maggie Health at an event hosted by VFW Post 9907 in 2016.
“She came and introduced herself to me and we hit it off. She has such a big heart,” said Young. “Walking Down Ranch does amazing things for the veterans and our community. We are proud to support such an amazing cause.”
Walking Down Ranch, Veterans Village-Lakeside is a 501 © (3) non profit that offers an array of services to veterans and their families. Services offered include transitional housing, food, clothes, utilities, medical transportation, phones, medications and holiday boxes.
Sweetpeas Infusions Cafe is located at 43 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop, across the street from Safeway and next door to Ace Hardware. They are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., serving 100% Kona Coffee, real fruit smoothies, frappes, herbal tea and a full spectrum of CBD products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.