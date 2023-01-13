TOPS meetings will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday mornings at the Show Low Senior Center located at 301 E. McNeil in Show Low. TOPS stands for “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” and focuses on making small, steady lifestyle changes that provide lasting weight loss and better health. Each meeting starts with a private weigh-in, followed by roll call, a chance for members to share their weekly challenges, successes, or goals, if they choose. During the winter, weigh-in will start at 9:30 and the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. There will not be a meeting on Feb. 1st. For more information, call 928-526-2375 or 928-242-4546.

