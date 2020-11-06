SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — The Taylor Intermediate School student council is now selling See’s Candies for the holidays. This is their annual fundraising program which runs through Nov. 20. For info or to place an order, contact Taylor Intermediate by calling 928-536-4156 ext 7411. 

