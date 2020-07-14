The Taylor-Shumway Heritage Foundation will open the Taylor Museum located at Center Street and Main Street in Taylor every Friday and Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Mayor says Eagar will "err on the side of freedom"
- Thousands enjoy Round Valley 4th of July Parade
- WMAT members want The Mask
- Back the Blue March draws crowd at PD
- Taylor Business Park suit heats up
- Navajo County health director pleads with people to wear masks in public
- Area team ropers win big at July 4th rodeos
- Kenly Ries charged with new felonies
- WMAT Awarded $3 million from HUD for quarantine housing
- To all rednecks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Response to letter (24)
- Americans of all races (24)
- Mask regulation (21)
- When will we learn (19)
- Sacrifices made (18)
- Mayor says Eagar will "err on the side of freedom" (15)
- No mask mandate for Show Low (15)
- Research shows masks may be the key to containing COVID-19 (13)
- Town of Pinetop-Lakeside requires masks, face coverings (13)
- Thousands enjoy Round Valley 4th of July Parade (12)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.