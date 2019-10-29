The student council at Taylor Intermediate School in Taylor are selling See’s Candies. The annual See’s Candies fundraising program starts Oct. 30, and runs through Nov. 15. All order and monies will need to be in by this time. Orders should be in before Dec. 14, perfect timing for Christmas presents. Contact the Taylor Intermediate School at 928-536-4156, ext. 7411, for more information. Orders will need to be paid for when they are placed. Credit card orders can be taken in the office.
