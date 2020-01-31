All high-school-aged students from Navajo and Apache counties, including homeschoolers, are eligible to submit original two and three-dimensional art or graphic designs for the 34th annual Juried High School Exhibit, sponsored by Northland Pioneer College.
Entries must be delivered to the NPC Show Low campus office before 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, for final judging by NPC faculty members. Entry forms are available online at www.npc.edu/TalonGallery.
High school seniors are eligible for the Best of Show prizes of NPC art tuition scholarships. Ribbons will be awarded for winning entries in either 2-dimensional – Painting, Drawing, Printmaking, Photography, Computer Illustration, and Graphic Design – or 3-dimensional – Sculpture, Ceramics, Jewelry, Fiber Arts, Glass, Wood, Metal Art, Weaving or any other 3-D material. Entries are not limited to just class assignments and students do not have to be enrolled in art or photography classes to submit work.
The high school student artwork will be featured in the Show Low campus’ Aspen Center Talon Gallery, March 2 through April 3. Awards will be presented during a reception Friday, March 6.
The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Talon Gallery will be closed March 16-20 for NPC’s Spring Break. The Show Low campus is located at 1001 W. Deuce of Clubs, however, the Aspen Center is located closest to entrances and parking from West Whipple.
For additional information, contact Art Faculty Peterson Yazzie at 928-524-7364 or email Peterson.yazzie@npc.edu.
