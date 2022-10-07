The Silver Creek Performing Arts Association will be presenting the BYU Young Ambassadors show "Thank You for the Music" at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 Holbrook High School Auditorium located at 455 N. 8th Ave. in Holbrook. The show mixes a touch of the classics by Queen, ABBA, Whitney Houston, “Guys and Dolls,” “Wicked” and “Newsies” with a touch of the new artists including Ed Sheeran, BTS, Disney, and more. Tickets are available through Eventbrite. For further information, call Melanie Tenney at 928-240-1474.

