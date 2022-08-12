The Bush Valley Craft Club's 2022 Labor Day Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Alpine Community Center at 12 Country Rd 2061 in Alpine. All items sold are handcrafted and donated. All proceeds from the sale are distributed to organizations within Alpine and surrounding communities. Raffle tickets for an elegant quilt with be sold for $1, or 6 for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn during Saturday's event, but the winner does not need to be present to win. A bake sale will be available as well. For further information, email bushvalleycraftclub@gmail.com.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- NCRC condemns SL mayor's Mark Kelly endorsement
- AC criminal cases update
- Whet your appetite for the WM Sheriff's Posse BBQ
- AC criminal cases update
- Show Lpw Police log
- PTLS P&Z passes CUP for proposed guest ranch
- PTLS citizens react to CUP approval for guest ranch
- PTLS unofficial primary election results
- Latest in NC criminal cases
- Show Low seniors seek support from community
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- NCRC condemns SL mayor's Mark Kelly endorsement (16)
- Letters (14)
- Dwindling vaccination rates threaten return of deadly diseases (9)
- A candidate comes calling (8)
- Arizona GOP primary likely a solid wave of Trump-backed candidates (5)
- Opinion: Why ‘Cancel Culture’ Is a Symptom of a Larger Social Disease — Censorship (5)
- AZ Senator brings friends to Show Low to watch Tuesday primary results (5)
- Arizona GOP convention 2022 a capacity-seating event (5)
- Arrest made in falcon theft (3)
- Opinion: SCOTUS Is a Victim of Partisan Politics (3)
- Tensions rise between SL neighborhood and P&Z (3)
- Oak Flat mine no bother to tribe, court rules (2)
- Denis Ross (2)
- Native Women Scholars awards six scholarships (2)
- NCSO's Lieutenant Toni Garver retires (2)
- Letters (2)
- WHY DO WE SHOOT? (1)
- Apache County lands $10 million in grants to bolster Internet (1)
- A new baby falcon arrives in Pinetop (1)
- Show Low seniors seek support from community (1)
- The Johanna A. Favrot Fund makes a gift to WMNC (1)
- Navajo County’s Internet quest gets a big boost (1)
- PET ALLIES RECEIVES $10,000 GRANT (1)
- Letters (1)
- Ranger Riders enlisted to reduce livestock kills by wolves (1)
- White Mountain Sheriff's Posse BBQ (1)
- John Denton (1)
- Opinion: Biden’s Policy — Ukraine First, China Second, America Last (1)
- Sandbags available to Heber-Overgaard area (1)
- Astra, the Aplamado falcon, still missing (1)
- Task force arrests 27 in sweep in NC (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.