The Bush Valley Craft Club's 2022 Labor Day Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 3 at the Alpine Community Center at 12 Country Rd 2061 in Alpine. All items sold are handcrafted and donated. All proceeds from the sale are distributed to organizations within Alpine and surrounding communities. Raffle tickets for an elegant quilt with be sold for $1, or 6 for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn during Saturday's event, but the winner does not need to be present to win. A bake sale will be available as well. For further information, email bushvalleycraftclub@gmail.com.

