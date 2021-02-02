The Pinetop-Lakeside Library schedule for the week of Feb. 1-5:
• Library hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Lego Club at 3 p.m. Monday for all ages
• Story Time at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday for kids up to 8 years old
• Young Innovators, a new program, at 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday for K through third grade
• Virtual PLPL Foodies Cooking Club Facebook Group, participate in the challenge for all ages
• Wiggle Worms at 10 a.m. Thursday for walkers to 5 years old
• Teen Scene at 3:30 p.m. Thursday
• Adult coloring at 2 p.m. Friday for 13 years and up; all supplies provided
• Winter Reading Challenge for teens and adults. Read your favorite books and earn prizes.
We offer curbside pickup. For more information, see our website at www.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org or call 928-368-6688 or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinetoplakesidelibrary.
