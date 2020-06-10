Our 1st day of operation to the general public will be Monday, June 15, 2020.
We will be open Monday/Wednesday/Friday; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of our Saturday Discovery Series programs will have to be canceled, but we hope to be able to provide some alternative adventures.
We have also had to cancel our Discovery Learning Camp for this year. Look for it again next year, if the pandemic allows it.
We will be observing the state’s guidelines for safe visitation during the COVID-19 Pandemic:
If you don’t feel well or have a fever, stay home.
If you are coming, please bring your mask.
We will be practicing social distancing.
We have been busy during our “lockdown” making new displays and utilizing the entire building. Come and see what we’ve been up to.
