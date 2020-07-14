Enjoy great entertainment out under the stars at Pioneer Park in Snowflake, at 7 p.m.
Bring a blanket or chairs for seating.
The remaining schedule is:
July 16: Flagstaff's Dancin' Grannies
July 23: Silver Creek Heritage Choir
July 30: Brennon Handcock
