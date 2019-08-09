LAKESIDE — Geshe Dr. Lobsang Tenzin, a Tibetan Buddhist Lama and Herbal Physician, will be in residence Aug. 16-20, at Open Spaces Yoga Center (OSYC), 476 West White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside. During this time, he will be available for medical consultations, Mo divinations, and house blessings – by appointment only. Dr. Tenzin will also give a free public talk from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
While Dr. Tenzin’s tour in the U.S. is to share aspects of his lengthy emersion in Buddhism, he is also seeking to raise funds for a large-scale undertaking at his monastery in India: The Library Project. The founder of the Gaden lineage, Je Tsongkapa (1357-1419 CE), was a prolific writer and recorded the tenets, poems, discourses, etc. that have given this tradition its vibrant foundation. The Project intends to publish all eighteen volumes of his writings and then disseminate 500 sets to monasteries and centers around the world.
Dr. Tenzin is an herbal physician in the Tibetan tradition and is skilled at reading some 17 pulses (comparable to acupuncture pulse readings). These readings help to identify a person’s general constitution, impediments to health, as well as weaknesses or susceptibilities in the organic and emotional bodies. During a medical consultation, Geshe Tenzin will meet privately with individuals who would like a clear-eyed perspective on their health concerns and alternative approaches toward optimum health.
He will also be available to answer personal concerns through the use of Mo divination. Again, in a private setting, Dr. Tenzin will employ wisdom energies to help the client better align with the natural flow of life. For individuals experiencing difficult choices this approach toward a fresh outlook has proven to be quite beneficial.
House blessings are available by appointment as well. By request, the doctor will visit a person’s home or place of business and perform a complex ritual to assist in releasing negative energies and generating a healthful environment.
Sunday’s free public talk is an opportunity for the general public to meet Dr. Tenzin. His talks usually reference Buddhist principals as they apply to daily life. Certainly no prior experience with Buddhism is necessary to glean a wealth of insight into one of this world’s great spiritual traditions. Usually there is time after he speaks to ask questions related to his presentation and to find out more about the private consultations that are available during his visit.
For more in-depth information about Dr. Tenzin’s visit go to www.OpenSpacesYoga.com. To schedule an appointment, call 928-367-4636 or info@openspacesyoga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.