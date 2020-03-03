The Snowflake Taylor Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Banquet & Awards at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at the OLS Community Center, 1655 W Main St in Snowflake.
Open to the public and area businesses. Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight, and includes dinner, dessert, entertainment and presentation of business and community awards.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Snowflake/Taylor Chamber of Commerce at 928-536-4331 or visit the office at 113 N Main Street in Snowflake.
