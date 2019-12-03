The annual Polar Express Night will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at Show Low Public Library, 181 N 9th St.
Ticket info: The event is a family friendly reading of The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. Get your tickets for this special Christmas event at the Show Low Public Library's front desk. Space will be limited so get your tickets early. Every member of the family will need a ticket to attend this event.
If you go: There are three departure times: 6:15, 6:45 & 7:15. You must arrive 15 minutes before your departure time.
Wait in the council chambers and listen to live orchestra until it's time to take off. Then get your ticket punched by the conductor and join others for a magical night.
After the reading you can visit with Santa, get a goodie bag & have your picture taken. Finally enjoy hot chocolate and cookies before heading home to dream of sugar plums.
