Tickets available now for annual Polar Express Night

A young rider (right) is excited to receive his ticket for the Polar Express during last year's annual event. This year's event will take place Friday, Dec. 20, and ticket are now on sale at the Show Low Public Library.

 Photo courtesy of Lisa Lewis

The annual Polar Express Night will be held Friday, Dec. 20, at Show Low Public Library, 181 N 9th St.

Ticket info: The event is a family friendly reading of The Polar Express by Chris Van Allsburg. Get your tickets for this special Christmas event at the Show Low Public Library's front desk. Space will be limited so get your tickets early. Every member of the family will need a ticket to attend this event.

If you go: There are three departure times: 6:15, 6:45 & 7:15. You must arrive 15 minutes before your departure time.

Wait in the council chambers and listen to live orchestra until it's time to take off.  Then get your ticket punched by the conductor and join others for a magical night.

After the reading you can visit with Santa, get a goodie bag & have your picture taken. Finally enjoy hot chocolate and cookies before heading home to dream of sugar plums.

Reach the reporter at

lsingleton@wmicentral.com

Tags

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent, covering Show Low city government, business and education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.